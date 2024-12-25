Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: City witnesses temperature drop, AQI at 180; check temperature, air quality

Updated on: 25 December,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Wednesday, December 25, with temperatures ranging from a cool 22 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 31 degrees Celsius during the day

Representational Image

On Wednesday, the city saw a significant drop, with the minimum temperature reaching 17 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Wednesday, December 25, with temperatures ranging from a cool 22 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 31 degrees Celsius during the day.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 22 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 57 per cent. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "haze with partly cloudy sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 25, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 187. Colaba, Chembur and Ghatkopar recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 135, 151 and 145, respectively. 

Deonar, Kandivali and Sewri recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 240, 230 and 202, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 128, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 144.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

