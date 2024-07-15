BMC files complaint against those charging fees for application of 'Majhi Lakdki Bahin' scheme

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2024 10:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

There is no application fee for 'Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Baheen' scheme

The Brihanmumbai Mumnicipal Corporation. File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has taken action against those charging fees to apply online for the Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. A complaint has been lodged with the police on behalf of the municipal administration against an unknown person who demanded a fee from the citizen to apply for this scheme in the M (East) ward of BMC.


The Government of Maharashtra has recently launched the scheme 'Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Baheen' which offers Rs. 1500 per month to financially deprived women. The scheme has been implemented through the BMC in Mumbai.


There is no application fee for the 'Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Baheen' scheme. However, Assistant Commissioner of M East, Alka Sasane, received information that an unknown individual was charging Rs 100 per application from eligible women to apply for this scheme. In this regard, Additional Commissioner Dr. Sudhakar Shinde was directed to report the matter to the police immediately. An FIR was registered on Monday against an unknown person at the Deonar police station.


Sudhakar Shinde has appealed to citizens that in all 24 wards of the BMC, online applications are being taken from eligible women through Anganwadi sevikas. Moreover, online application facilities have also been made available at the Civic Facility Centers (CFCs) of the concerned ward. There is no charge for it.

Citizens should also not pay any kind of money to anyone in return for applying for this scheme. However, if any person or organization is demanding a fee in this regard, they are requested to inform the concerned ward office.

