Ambitious civic body claims six usual suspects, including Hindmata, will not be flooded this year

Even after spending hundreds of crores of rupees on a host of anti-flood measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will have to depend on dewatering pumps for at least 50 locations in the city this monsoon. The civic body, however, has claimed that six low lying areas in Mumbai that are affected every year will see relief from flooding this time round.

In order to prevent waterlogging in the low lying areas, 477 pumps have been installed across the city to pump water. On Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s instructions, the BMC has also appointed nodal officers to ensure that the pumps are operational round the clock, who will be rewarded or punished depending on success or failure.

“BMC has done work on a large number of storm water drains in the city, to ensure no disruptions due to rains. The results will be apparent in during the monsoon,” said Additional commissioner P Velarasu.

The BMC has also claimed that six low-lying areas, including Hindmata, Wadala Fire Station, Byculla, Sion and Matunga Station, Mahalakshmi Station and Nair Hospital will get relief from flooding this year, due to measures like box drains, mini pumping stations and micro tunnelling.

