Breaking News
Mumbai: Chawl mafia back in business; police, civic officials yet to act
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries
Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 137 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital

BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital

Premium

Updated on: 08 August,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Information obtained by mid-day via RTI shows civic-run VN Desai Hospital outsourced basic tests to pvt lab at high costs

BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital

The in-house lab staff at VN Desai Hospital took advantage of the Aapli Chikitsa scheme to avoid work and sent even basic tests to the private lab


The BMC and Mumbaikars have ended up paying an additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood and pathology tests at VN Desai Hospital, Santacruz, as the administration, despite having the facilities for the tests, sent samples to a private lab under the Aapli Chikitsa scheme. This has come to light following an RTI query filed by mid-day. As part of the scheme, samples are sent to a third-party private lab if the facility is not available at that health centre. For basic tests, patients pay Rs 50 while BMC pays Rs 223. For advanced tests, a patient has to pay Rs 100 while the civic body pays Rs 892 per test.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK