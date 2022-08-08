BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital

Information obtained by mid-day via RTI shows civic-run VN Desai Hospital outsourced basic tests to pvt lab at high costs

The in-house lab staff at VN Desai Hospital took advantage of the Aapli Chikitsa scheme to avoid work and sent even basic tests to the private lab

The BMC and Mumbaikars have ended up paying an additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood and pathology tests at VN Desai Hospital, Santacruz, as the administration, despite having the facilities for the tests, sent samples to a private lab under the Aapli Chikitsa scheme. This has come to light following an RTI query filed by mid-day. As part of the scheme, samples are sent to a third-party private lab if the facility is not available at that health centre. For basic tests, patients pay Rs 50 while BMC pays Rs 223. For advanced tests, a patient has to pay Rs 100 while the civic body pays Rs 892 per test.