BMC starts 'Beautification Project' in Mumbai

Cm Eknath Shinde along with deputy CM Fadnavis at the event
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the 'Mumbai Beautification Project' across civic wards. The initiative has been taken as per the directives of the Maharashtra government.
The inauguration of the initiative was held in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on December 10, 2022 at Andheri Sports Complex in Andheri.
State Minister of School Education and Marathi Language Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gajanan Kirtikar, MLA Ashish Shelar, MLA Amit Satam, MLA Bharti Lovekar, former Union Minister Anand Adsul, Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashish Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P. Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 4) Vishwas Shankarwar and other dignitaries were present at the event.