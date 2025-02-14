Transport expert terms beautification illegal, says it amounts to encroachment

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani visited the site to take stock on ongoing beautification work on Thursday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken beautification of the median under the Qutb-e-Konkan Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Flyover, also known as the J J flyover, which will be completed within two months. Instead of planting regular bushes on the median, BMC has decided to plant trees that will double up as noise barriers. However, traffic expert Kamlakar Shenoy claimed this beautification, which began at the end of last year, is illegal.

“We started beautification of the median that was made at the time of construction of the flyover. The plan also includes developing special facilities for Mumbaikars by converting three outdated BEST double-decker buses into art galleries, cafeterias, and libraries under the flyover,” said a civic official. Around Rs 12 crore has been allotted to the project.

Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani visited the site on Thursday and directed that the entire 2.1 km long road divider under the flyover be beautified with a concept-based design, planted with trees that help reduce noise pollution, and adorned with attractive landscaping. He also ordered the installation of sturdy, uniformly designed protective railings to prevent misuse of the dividers and avoid damage or vandalism. “Facilities such as art galleries, cafeterias, and libraries under the flyover should be developed as per the approved concept and operated by NGOs or women’s self-help groups,” Gagrani told BMC officials.

According to a civic official, most of the beautification work has been completed. “We are giving final touches to the project. We have taken into account the fact that the space was used by anti-social elements during the night and also ensured that no one can use the place for sleeping. This median already existed and we are only beautifying it,” said the official.

PIL in court

Transport expert Kamlakar Shenoy has filed a public interest litigation against the beautification work. “This beautification is illegal. The BMC is using the road area by expanding the median. This is a congested road, and now BMC is encroaching on the road,” Shenoy said. “I have filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court. During the hearing, I will give all the proof regarding the beautification being illegal.”