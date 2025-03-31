Cooperage Garden, once popular for horse riding, had to halt the activity following incidents of child fatalities. In response, the BMC has decided to introduce a horse carousel as an alternative

Cooperage Garden in south Mumbai. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) for setting up a horse carousel at Cooperage Garden in Fort. This is the first time that the Mumbai civic body is setting up such a joy ride in a garden.

A carousel, also known as a merry-go-round, is a ride that features a circular-shaped, rotating platform. The seats on a carousel are often designed to resemble objects such as automobiles, trains, and animals. Common animals seen on a carousel include horses, elephants, and swans.

The Cooperage Garden was famous for horse riding. However, after incidents of deaths of children in the past, the Mumbai civic body stopped horse riding in the garden. As an alternative, BMC decided to start a horse carousel. However, the project has been delayed since December 2, 2024.

In the EoI, the Mumbai civic body said that it intends to build and operate the carousel with a maximum seating capacity of 32. The firm building the carousel will also take care of its operation and maintenance for seven years. BMC will provide 5,000 square feet of land for the horse carousel, while the successful bidder will submit a revenue model for the project, said an official.

The fare of the joy ride will be decided later, the official added.

"The Cooperage Garden was historically known as Ghoda Garden, where horse rides were available for both children and adults. However, after a mishap a few years ago, the rides were discontinued at this garden. This led to a decline in the visitors not just from Mumbai or Maharashtra but domestic and international tourists as well. By setting up the horse carousel, we aim to restore the glory of Cooperage Garden and bring the visitors back to Colaba," said former corporator Makrand Narwekar.