The apex court had given time to put up Devanagari boards by November 25, but the civic body will initiate action from November 28, the statement said

File Photo/iStock

Listen to this article BMC to take action against shops, hotels failing to put up Devanagari signboards x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will start taking action from Tuesday against shops, hotels and other commercial establishments failing to put up signboards with names in Devanagari script, the civic body has said in a statement.

BMC administrator I S Chahal held a meeting and asked the officials to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court's directive that the names of shops, institutes and hotels must be in Devanagari script (beside any other script), it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apex court had given time to put up Devanagari boards by November 25, but the civic body will initiate action from November 28, the statement said.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on November 22 displayed banners in Mumbai hinting at an aggressive protest if the Supreme Court 'deadline' for putting up signboards of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devnagari script) is not adhered to.

Also read: Mumbai: MNS hints at protests over Marathi signboards for shops

Thackeray had earlier stressed on having the signboards of shops and other establishments in the regional language (Marathi in Maharashtra).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever