The BMC’s decision to ban wood and charcoal in bakeries has raised concerns over rising pav prices and the future of Mumbai’s historic Irani cafés. Bakers and politicians are urging the government to reconsider the ruling, citing economic and cultural implications.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to prohibit the use of wood and charcoal in bakeries has sparked concerns among bakers and politicians, who fear it could disrupt the supply of pav (soft bread rolls) and lead to an increase in the cost of street foods such as vada pav and misal pav, PTI reports.

The Indian Bakers Association, in a letter to the authorities, highlighted that pav is an essential accompaniment to several staple foods consumed daily by Mumbaikars. “Any disruption in its supply will create an unwanted scenario,” the 79-year-old association, which comprises 110 members across Mumbai, stated in its communication.

As per PTI, the BMC’s directive follows an order from the Bombay High Court, instructing bakeries, restaurants, and eateries to transition to cleaner fuels such as electricity, CNG, PNG, and LPG by 8th July in an effort to combat air pollution.

However, KP Irani of the Indian Bakers Association argued that the civic body had failed to consult key stakeholders before enforcing the decision. Speaking to PTI on Thursday, he said, “Using electricity for baking pav, brun pav, and buns is economically unviable. The dome-shaped baking structures in these bakeries, typically spread over 150 square feet, are not designed for electric ovens.”

He further warned that alternative fuels such as LPG and PNG pose safety risks. “Each bakery would require a bank of at least 10 LPG cylinders, which could lead to catastrophic damage in case of an accident. Additionally, PNG infrastructure is not available across all parts of Mumbai,” he added.

According to PTI, a Samajwadi Party MLA has written to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging an urgent hearing for all affected stakeholders. The legislator warned that the price of pav could rise from Rs 3 to Rs 5, subsequently increasing the cost of popular street foods. “A pragmatic solution is needed to protect the bakery industry while ensuring environmental sustainability,” the MLA stated.

Meanwhile, former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has demanded that Irani cafés and traditional bakeries be granted heritage status. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Narwekar stressed the cultural significance of these establishments, arguing that the ban on wood-fired ovens would alter the distinct taste and aroma of their baked goods.

“These cafés have been part of Mumbai’s culinary history for over a century, with wood-fired ovens playing a crucial role in their legacy. The unique flavours that patrons have cherished for generations will be lost if they are forced to switch to alternative fuels,” Narwekar asserted, as per PTI.

Tracing their origins to the 19th century, when Zoroastrian Irani immigrants introduced their baking traditions to Mumbai, Narwekar urged the state government to intervene. “In cities like New York, historic restaurants are granted exemptions to preserve traditional cooking methods. Similarly, in the Netherlands, centuries-old windmills are protected as national heritage. Mumbai’s Irani cafés deserve the same recognition,” he wrote.

Narwekar has requested that the Maharashtra government consider exempting these historic establishments from the ban to preserve their cultural and culinary heritage.

(With inputs from PTI)