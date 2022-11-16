BMC’s start-stop-start orders worry Bhendi Bazaar locals, tenants

Not opposed to reviews by authorities but unnecessary delays, they say as civic body revokes its stop-work notice; SBUT welcomes move

Work underway for the second phase of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project, on Tuesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A delay of a little over 2 months may seem like a minor blip in a mega project like the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment, but it has filled thousand of tenants and locals with a sense of insecurity. Reason: The BMC revoked its August 27 stop-work order last week after apparently finding no irregularities in the project, compelling those affected to wonder if they were just the pawns in a bigger game. The Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project is being steered by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust. An SBUT official told mid-day, “We are happy that the stop-work notice issued by the BMC has been revoked and work on the project has commenced.”

However, the locals were more forthcoming in expressing their thoughts. Yusuf Bharmal, 59, one of the tenants who had started an online petition against BMC after the notice was issued, said he just prays every day that he gets his new house before he dies. “I am glad the work has commenced, god bless everyone. But for what and why the work was stopped, there has been no clarity on that yet,” said Bharmal.

He added, “I have lived on rent all my life before finally buying my own house in 2010. However, in November 2011, I had to vacate it for the redevelopment project. It has been 11 years since I have lived in a transit camp with my family. Both my parents died in this transit camp. I wish that is not my fate, I want to see my new home before I die. Such delays in the form of stop work just increase my insecurities and fear.”

The notice of August 27 cited “unlawful” work at the site and warned of stringent action if work was not stopped. The state government on August 24 had announced a probe into the SBUT project. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that the BMC officials would look into the several “irregularities” SBUT committed by altering the original plans.

Concerned about the delay, nearly 200 residents and tenants had even sent a complaint letter to the BMC’s C-ward office in September criticising and questioning the civic body’s decision to stall the work. Their complaint said that the stop-work notice gave no explanation of the problems and largely discussed the government probe directives.

Another tenant Bhavesh Makwana, 50, and his family have been running a tailoring shop in Bhendi Bazaar for over six decades. Makwana said: “These two months of delay are like six months for us. With every new government coming, they want to stop our project for review. We are not against rules, we are not against reviews, and neither are we against any government. We are just against the delay. Are we not entitled to get our own homes and shops? We are waiting for years now. I am currently running my business from the transit establishment. We need our own place now.”

The Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment is being carried out in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. SBUT started the first phase in 2016 and completed it in 2019. Two high-rises named Al-Sa’adah, which means prosperity, welcomed 610 families and 128 shop owners. The next phase will accommodate nearly 2,000 families and 1,000 shop owners, who are still in transit accommodation.

The construction of Phase 2, which comprises four towers, began in January 2021, soon after the BMC issued the intimation of disapproval (IOD) and commencement certificates (CC). The project’s next phase is estimated to be completed by 2025.

Taher Patanwala, 44, is supposed to get two houses and one commercial unit after the redevelopment. The Patanwala family currently live in a 450 square feet flat with seven members. “I am very happy that the work has commenced. However, the project and plans were approved by BMC themselves. IOD and CC are issued on the basis of the approved plans. Then suddenly they say there are anomalies and irregularities in the plan. They seek to review and issue stop work. Then the review takes two months. This matter concerns the lives of hundreds of tenants and their families, it should have been fast-tracked. There should be one-time approval and no such delays and stop work. We fear with changing governments, we will continue to be the victims,” said Patanwala. Kishore Yerme, assistant municipal commissioner of C-ward, did not respond to calls and messages.

