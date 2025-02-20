Breaking News
BNHS and Mangrove Foundation conduct marine conservation workshop for Indian Navy

Updated on: 20 February,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

The workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of naval personnel in understanding changing marine ecosystems and handling megafauna conservation

The workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of naval personnel in understanding changing marine ecosystems

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Mangrove Foundation, Maharashtra, conducted a Marine Megafauna Conservation and Climate Change Workshop for the Indian Navy. 


The workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of naval personnel in understanding changing marine ecosystems and handling megafauna conservation. It focused on equipping participants with scientific knowledge and practical skills necessary for responding to stranding incidents involving whales, dolphins, sea turtles, and other marine megafauna along India’s coastline.


The workshop was inaugurated by Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi, Flag Officer, Western Naval Command, along with other senior officers who were present and actively participated in the sessions.


During the inaugural session, Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS, senior naval officers, and representatives from the Mangrove Foundation emphasized the significance of such initiatives in marine conservation. The workshop also featured a demonstration of the JALCHAR mobile application, designed for efficiently reporting marine megafauna sightings and strandings.

Experts from the Coastal Conservation Foundation, Mumbai, provided insights into the diversity of marine mammals along India’s coast and guided participants on standardized rescue protocols for marine strandings. Dr. Sathyaselvam, Deputy Director of BNHS, conducted an elaborate session on seabird handling and diversity. Additionally,  Dhanashri from the Mangrove Foundation briefed naval personnel on Mangrove Foundation Maharashtra and various projects and aspects.

APCCF Dr V Clement Ben and APCCF Ramarao contributed to the panel discussion on shoreline management. Aman Mittal, CEO of MITRA, highlighted funding opportunities and strategies for managing marine conservation activities, effectively steering the discussion.

The retired Joint Commissioner of Fisheries and Deputy Commissioner of Fisheries presented challenges and initiatives from the fisheries sector, focusing on effective species conservation and sustainable fishery management.

This initiative aligns with BNHS’s ongoing efforts to strengthen coastal conservation measures and foster collaboration between defence forces and conservation organizations in protecting marine biodiversity.

indian navy Climate Climate change mumbai mumbai news

