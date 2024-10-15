Breaking News
Updated on: 15 October,2024 09:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The app is dedicated to documenting sightings and strandings of marine mammals, birds, and other megafauna along the Maharashtra’s coastline

JALCHAR is designed in both English and Marathi languages and local fishermen, researchers, and citizen scientists can contribute real-time data on species observations.

In a major step towards enhancing marine biodiversity monitoring, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), in collaboration with the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, October 15, launched JALCHAR, a mobile application dedicated to documenting sightings and strandings of marine mammals, birds, and other megafauna along the Maharashtra’s coastline.


JALCHAR is designed in both English and Marathi languages and local fishermen, researchers, and citizen scientists can contribute real-time data on species observations. This initiative aligns with the broader conservation goals aiming to protect Megafauna species with more data collection, research, and management strategies. 


The app offers features like geo-tagged reports, photographic evidence, and a user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both professionals and the coastal communities. It also supports the vulnerability of the stranding incidence providing valuable insights for urgent attention to the situation, enabling swift action and timely response to critical situations. This feature is crucial in directing attention to stranded or at-risk species, helping ensure prompt rescue efforts.


The application was launched by Praveen Pardeshi, President of BNHS, in presence of Mangrove Foundation chief Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Ramarao at Hornbill House in BNHS Mumbai.

Dr Bharat Bhushan, Honorary Secretary, and BNHS Director Kishor Rithe were also present, along with Dr Dathiyaselvem and Dr Reshma Pitale, a project head. Rithe emphasised that the mobile app will help the coastal communities, coast guard, and Indian Navy staff to collect the sighting data of marine species, which will further help in identifying the hotspots and preventing stranding of marine megafauna. He further mentioned that the efforts of BNHS will strengthen the local network of fishermen, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and the stakeholders concerned for the protection of these keystone species. He also expressed his gratitude to Praveen Pardeshi (Retd. IAS), the President of BNHS, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, for his pivotal role in conceptualizing this project and bringing this innovative idea of using citizen science for conservation.

With the launch of JALCHAR, BNHS and the Mangrove Foundation are taking a significant steps toward safeguarding Maharashtra's rich marine biodiversity and fostering community participation in conservation. 

The application can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store.

