Unlike on Monday, the temperature was not as forgiving on Tuesday with the mercury reaching 33 degrees Celcius. According to India Meteorological Department's latest Mumbai weather updates, Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celcius, at 8.30 am; meanwhile, Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain/thunderstorm towards evening or night" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

Despite the sky being hazy on October 14, Monday, the air quality of the city remained in the 'good' category. The Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 53 at 10:45 AM.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'good' AQI. However, Kherwadi's AQI, despite being in the 'good' category, remained the highest at 95.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 55, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 52.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.