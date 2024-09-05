Construction of fifth and sixth lines between Borivali and Virar stations of the Western Railway (WR) would ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions and save fuel, the Bombay High Court has said while allowing cutting of mangroves for the project

The Bombay High Court (HC) has allowed Western Railways to axe 2,612 mangroves for the construction of the fifth and sixth lines between Borivali and Virar stations on the grounds that the project would ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions and save fuel, news agency PTI reported. The court also directed the railway authorities to replant 7,823 mangroves to compensate for the ecological damage.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar permitted WR to fell the mangroves on the land required for the new lines on the Mumbai suburban train route. The order which was passed on August 30 became available on Thursday. In the order, the bench has said that the project was overwhelmingly in public interest and has significant ecological benefits.

As per an old judgment, authorities need the permission of HC to remove mangroves in the Mumbai region. Accordingly, WR had filed a petition seeking permission to cut the mangroves.

The court noted that broader public interest, weighed against environmental consequences, is balanced by the fact that the construction would alleviate congestion on the existing lines and meet the demand for additional services.

"The railway system is an eco-friendly mode of mass transportation and one of the most efficient in the world. The construction of these lines would reduce emissions, alleviate traffic congestion, and conserve precious fuel," the court said.

"The project was absolutely necessary and had no viable alternative as its site is adjacent to the existing tracks," the judges observed, adding that the "alignment has been determined to be the most suitable from technical, economic and functional perspectives."

The fifth and sixth railway lines between Borivali and Virar are being constructed under Phase III-A of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) at a cost of Rs 2,184 crore. The 26-km lines are expected to increase the frequency of trains beyond the western suburbs. Currently there are five lines between Mumbai Central and Borivali, and a sixth one is under construction. Between Borivali and Virar, there are only four lines. The authorities have set December 2027 as the deadline for the project.

