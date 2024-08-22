The Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of two pairs of festival special trains on special fare

Western Railway on Thursday said that it has decided to extend the trips of two more festival special trains for the upcoming festive season.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Superfast Festival Special (Weekly) (Unreserved) [26 Trips]

Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special has been extended from 7th September to 30th November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur –

Bandra Terminus Special has been extended from 6th September to 29th November, 2024.

2. Train No. 05046/05045 Rajkot – Lalkuan Festival Special (Weekly) [18 Trips]

Train No. 05046 Rajkot – Lalkuan Special has been extended from 7th October to 2nd December, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 05045 Lalkuan - Rajkot Special has been extended from 6th October to 1st December, 2024.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. 05046 will open from 23rd August, 2024 at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

"For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit the website," the statement said.

Western Railway now has 320 stations with electronic interlocking system

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway has always been a pioneer when it comes to providing various facilities for our esteemed commuters, especially, pertaining to safety and security measures. Continuing in in this direction, Western Railway has commissioned Electronic Interlocking System at 320 stations which ensures precise control over train movements and eliminates the potential for human error.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, WR is progressively replacing all the electrical signalling installations with new computer based Electronic Interlocking system. Till now out of 513 Interlocked stations, 320 stations have been provided with Computer based Electronic Interlocking system along with Universal Fail Safe Block Instrument. The rest of the stations will also be equipped with the advanced Electronic Interlocking (EI) system in the near future. EI employs computer-based systems and electronic equipment to control signals, points and level-crossing gates. Unlike conventional electrical relay interlocking systems where innumerable wires and relays are used, EI utilises software and electronic components to manage the interlocking logic. It reads the inputs from the signalling gears in the yard and processes the commands from the operational console (VDU) in a fail-safe manner.

Vineet Abhishek further added that this technology has resulted in multiple benefits which has a tremendous effect on safety as well as has enabled in increasing the speed of trains. This system minimizes the risk of accidents caused by conflicting routes, misplaced signals, or human oversight. Electronic Interlocking can be interfaced with KAVACH technology as well as the Centralised Traffic Control system (CTC). Moreover, it has also enabled in efficient working thereby reducing the time of operation.