Visually impaired members of the Dahi Handi Pathak during a practice session; (right) The team forms a high pyramid during an event

A Mumbai-based organisation has helped bolster the confidence of visually impaired individuals, offering them a chance to be part of a beloved festival tradition. The initiative has seen remarkable success, with the Dahi Handi Pathak formed by Nayan Foundation competing in various Dahi Handi events across Mumbai. To date, the organisation has helped 250 visually impaired individuals become part of these high-energy celebrations.

Each time the group wins prize money, it is equally distributed among the participants. Additionally, a portion of the winnings is set aside to further support the visually impaired individuals, providing them with resources and opportunities to enhance their quality of life.

Participants describe the experience as life-changing. “Being part of the Dahi Handi Pathak has given me confidence,” said one participant. “I never thought I could do something like this, but now I feel I can achieve anything.”

Another participant said, “The energy and excitement of being part of the pyramid, hearing the cheers of the crowd, and knowing that I am part of something so special is indescribable. It’s not just about breaking the pot; it’s about breaking the barriers in our minds.”

For some, the pathak has become a second family. “I feel a sense of belonging here. I have been associated with the activity for years now,” said a member. “The trust we have in each other is incredible. We are not just teammates; we are friends who support each other on and off the field.”

Devendra Ponnalgar, the founder of Nayan Foundation, said, “People come from the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region to join in. Right from people who sell goods in trains to highly qualified individuals... all come to participate. From the time we started, the participants keep changing every year as many get a job and some even go back to their villages. In total, we have had over 250 individuals who participated over the years. Barely 10 have been constants from the start.”

