Thousands of Worli Govindas get insurance coverage in the traditional, fiercely competitive festival hub where mandals in Maharashtra see hi-voltage climbing at Dahi Handi

Arjun Meghe (middle) with Govindas, organisers and officials; (right) Govindas in Worli. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Dahi Handi in Maharashtra: Safe ’n’ sound off the ground x 00:00

We wish a soft landing for all Govindas across the city, scaling pyramids today. “I do not know about a soft landing but several Govindas will have a stress-free one,” said Arjun Meghe, Youth Wing general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meghe has insured 3,000 Govindas in 47 mandals across Worli. Each of these Govindas is insured for a sum of R10 lakh for the festival. The premium is R75 each.

The terms

The Dahi Handi Association of Maharashtra, Vice-Treasurer Ajit Yadav said, “These Govindas have been insured by Meghe through the association which is collaborating with Oriental Insurance. We, President Arun Patil and Secretary Kamlesh Bhoir, always encourage mandals to take insurance for Govindas. Some of the terms roughly are “R10 lakh for permanent disability. The same amount if both limbs (hands/legs) are injured or both eyes are affected. It is R5 lakh in case of one limb or an eye. The Govindas scaling the pyramid have to be 14 years and above.”

Sachin Khanvilkar manager, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “The cover starts from the day the premium is paid till August 28, 6 am. This comes under accident cover. We do not only insure those who are climbing the pyramid. We also have insurance for accidents like the insured Govinda falling off a bike or truck. If you recall a year ago, a person was standing next to a gate and was electrocuted due to a live wire during this festival. I do not know if he was insured but this is just to illustrate by example that we insure accidents like those too. This cover also includes injury in case of a terrorist attack.” About the low premium, Khanvilkar said, “There is a social, not-for-profit motive behind this cover. We ensure the Govindas so that everybody can enjoy this festival stress-free.”

High-octane

When Meghe was told that the state government had earlier announced that it would insure the Govindas, and many have been insured, Meghe said, “Not all Govindas had been insured. I decided to take on the onus of insuring these in the Worli constituency since it is a high-octane hub for Dahi Handi. I am driven to preserve our traditions while ensuring the safety of our Govindas. In Maharashtra particularly, Dahi Handi is not just a celebration but an expression of our cultural and spiritual heritage; it reflects the playful spirit of Lord Krishna, so it is paramount to safeguard our traditions and the people who keep them alive.”

Sporty spirit

Meghe added he was particularly enthused when in 2022 Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde declared Govinda, “a sport and announced a Pro Govinda League.” At the same time, he cautioned that one must, “recognise the physical challenges and risks involved in forming multi-tiered human pyramids amidst such fierce competition. The policy will provide financial security to Govindas who may suffer injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations, as well as encourage more participants to engage wholeheartedly, knowing that they are valued and protected. It's about celebrating with devotion and courage, ensuring Govindas have the peace of mind to perform their best without undue worry.”

For values

There is no height limit for these pyramids. The pyramids are usually ‘saath thaars’ or comprising seven layers, which is usually considered the gold standard of these human pyramids, “and this height can be very challenging,” said Sagar Pawar, pramukh karyakarta (chief functionary) of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Insaniyat Association. Pawar added, “Insurance means even Govindas’ families have less tension and those clambering that pyramid are more at peace, putting a smile into celebrations all around. Somebody getting insurance done for the Govindas is significant. In the end, they are unable to do this themselves with all the procedures needed. The path is smoother when a leader takes the initiative and gets the insurance cover for them.” When Meghe was asked whether his initiative for the Worli constituency was aimed with one eye on the votes for the upcoming Assembly elections, Meghe dismissed this, stating, “People may say anything. I will continue my work. This is about values, not votes.”

3K

No. of Govindas insured by Arjun Meghe