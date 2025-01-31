On November 9, 2023, Shaikh rammed the Innova car he was driving into several other cars at the Bandra Worli sea link toll. Four individuals in the car died

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a man accused of slamming his car into several other vehicles on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in 2023, resulting in four deaths, after determining there was no malafide intent on his behalf, PTI reported.

A single bench led by Justice Milind Jadhav on Tuesday stated that driver Mohammed Sarfraz Mohammed Yusuf Shaikh (42) was seriously injured in the collision and is currently suffering from mental disorder.

"Prima facie, even according to the prosecution, there is no malafide intention or any premeditated act on the part of the applicant (Shaikh) which can be gathered from the record," HC said while granting him bail on a bond of Rs 20,000. It also ordered him to surrender his driving licence for five years, PTI reported.

Shaikh, in his petition, said that he has been a driver for about 15 years and had not met with any accident in the past. Shaikh claimed that he lost control of the car due to sudden loss of concentration as he felt giddy at the spur of the moment.

On November 9, 2023, Shaikh rammed the Innova car he was driving into several other cars at the Bandra Worli sea link toll. Four individuals in the Innova car lost their lives, while six others were injured.

Shaikh was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving and other relevant sections, PTI reported.

"There is no doubt the accident in question is a serious accident wherein four precious lives have been lost and some other persons have also been injured," HC said, PTI cited.

However, the HC noted that the accused was not under influence of alcohol at the time and has himself sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Since his incarceration, Shaikh was referred to the hospital on several occasions for psychiatric evaluation and treatment due to severe visual hallucination, the HC said, PTI reported.

"He is suffering from aggressive behaviour, sleep disturbances, seeing faces which are not visible to others, irritable and aggressive behaviour and severe visual hallucinations. He has been advised for senior opinion and psychological assessment," the court said.

