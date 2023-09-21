Bombay High Court denies bail to abetment-accused lawyer

Kurla GRP on hunt for Nilima Chavan, who has been booked for allegedly mentally harassing Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sudhir More, abetting his suicide

Sudhir More, Sena (UBT)

The High Court on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to lawyer Nilima Chavan, accused of mentally harassing and abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sudhir More. The Kurla GRP has been conducting the probe in the case.

“Chavan is not cooperating with us. We have enough evidence to arrest her. We wanted to take her voice samples and check digital evidence on her mobile phone. We have evidence to prove that More and Chavan were talking to each other before More decided to die by suicide,” said a Kurla GRP officer.

“Chavan has been absconding since More’s death. We went to her residence and farmhouse but she was nowhere to be found. Her phone remains switched off. Our action plan is to trace her and arrest her,” the officer added.

On August 31, More was found dead on the railway tracks near Ghatkopar. Based on More’s son, Samar’s statement, the Kurla GRP had registered an FIR against Chavan under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 1. More’s son, in his statement to the police, claimed that Chavan kept calling More even after he told her that he did not like it.

Aug 31

Day More’s body was found

Sept 1

Day FIR was registered