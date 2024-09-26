Chrisann Pereira was released following an investigation conducted by the Mumbai Crime Branch, led by Joint Commissioner of Crime Lakhmi Gautam and Senior PI of Unit 10, Deepak Sawant

In a major development, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to baker Anthony Paul and his associate, Rajesh Bobhate, both accused of planting drugs on actress Chrisann Pereira, who unknowingly carried the contraband to Dubai hidden in a trophy. She was released following an investigation conducted by the Mumbai Crime Branch, led by Joint Commissioner of Crime Lakhmi Gautam and Senior PI of Unit 10, Deepak Sawant. Their efforts were crucial in her release from Sharjah, allowing her to return to Mumbai in August last year.

This decision came after the Sessions Court had earlier denied bail to Paul, citing his key role in framing not only Pereira but also four other victims, including Rodrigues. Rodrigues, a DJ, was arrested in Sharjah for carrying drug-laced cakes that had been handed to him under the pretext of being part of an event. His family, supported by the Indian government, has been fighting to appeal his conviction.

Justice Manish Pitale, who presided over the case, granted bail after noting that the amount of drugs involved—500 grams of ganja—was relatively small, and the chargesheet had already been filed. The court observed that the accused had been in custody for over 17 months, and given the quantity of contraband, continued detention was unnecessary. “The applicants have already spent considerable time in jail, and given the minor quantity involved, further incarceration does not serve any purpose,” the court order reads.

Periera was framed by Paul and Bhobahte due to a personal vendetta against her, according to the crime branch charge sheet they allegedly placed drugs inside a trophy given to Periera under the guise of an audition trip to Dubai. Periera, unaware of the plot, carried the trophy and was detained upon arrival in the UAE. Following her arrest, Paul reportedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her family in exchange for securing her release.

Mumbai’s Crime Branch arrested Paul, Bobhate, and drug peddler Shantisingh Rajput, charging them with cheating, forgery, and under the NDPS Act. The investigation revealed a wider conspiracy in which multiple victims, including Clayton Rodrigues, were framed. Rodrigues, who unknowingly carried drug-laced items, was sentenced to 25 years in Sharjah. His case remains under appeal, with his family still seeking assistance from the MEA, but their efforts have been in vain.

The defence advocate Sangram Jadhav who appeared for Bhobhate and advocate Aruna Pai, who appeared for Pai have argued that since the case involved a small quantity of drugs, it should be tried in a Metropolitan Magistrate’s court rather than a Sessions Court. They pointed out that both accused had already been in custody for a significant period. "The court granted bail as the accused have been in jail for over a year in a case involving a small quantity of drugs," said Adv. Jadhav while speaking with Mid-Day.