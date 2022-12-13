Breaking News
Bombay High Court postpones NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea till January 6

Updated on: 13 December,2022 01:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply regarding the health of the former Maharashtra minister within two weeks

Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to urgently hear the bail plea of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case. The court has deferred the hearing till January 6.


The Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply regarding the health of the former Maharashtra minister within two weeks.



Nawab Malik's bail plea was filed on Monday after a special court here rejected his bail application on November 30.


Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED in September filed a plea before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking the setting up of a medical board to examine Malik's health who was admitted at a private hospital in the Kurla area of Mumbai for over four months.

Meanwhile, the Arthur Road Jail Administration also filed a petition in the PMLA Court saying that the jail authorities can provide facilities to take Nawab Malik to the hospital.

