Bombay High Court postpones NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea till January 6

The Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply regarding the health of the former Maharashtra minister within two weeks

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to urgently hear the bail plea of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case. The court has deferred the hearing till January 6.

The Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply regarding the health of the former Maharashtra minister within two weeks.

Nawab Malik's bail plea was filed on Monday after a special court here rejected his bail application on November 30.

Also read: BREAKING: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh

Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED in September filed a plea before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking the setting up of a medical board to examine Malik's health who was admitted at a private hospital in the Kurla area of Mumbai for over four months.

Meanwhile, the Arthur Road Jail Administration also filed a petition in the PMLA Court saying that the jail authorities can provide facilities to take Nawab Malik to the hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.