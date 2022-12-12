Money laundering case: Ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik moves Bombay HC for bail

The Bombay High Court has posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday

Nawab Malik. File Pic

Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in which fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides were involved, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, Malik's plea, filed through advocates Taraq Sayed and Kushal Mor, was on Monday mentioned before a single bench of Justice M S Karnik. The Bombay High Court has posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old politician approached the HC after a special court in Mumbai rejected his bail plea on November 30.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Prima facie, there was evidence to indicate a "conspiracy" between Hasina Parkar (Ibrahim's sister), Salim Patel (alleged associate of Ibrahim) and Malik to grab the land owned by Munira Plumber and her mother Mariyum Goawala, special judge R N Rokade, had said while denying bail to Malik.

The special court had also noted the former Maharashtra minister ¿is in continuous possession of tainted property¿ through a firm, owned by his family.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

