Bombay High Court starts uploading Marathi translations of judgments on website

Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A separate tab has been made available on the high court website (bombayhighcourt.nic.in) where Marathi translations of three judgments, pronounced on February 20, were uploaded

Bombay High Court. File Photo


The Bombay High Court on Wednesday started uploading Marathi translations of its judgments on its website.


A separate tab has been made available on the high court website (bombayhighcourt.nic.in) where Marathi translations of three judgments, pronounced on February 20, were uploaded.



The tab 'Nivadak Nirnay' (selected judgments) can be seen on the home page.


Translations of judgments pronounced by division benches of Justices D H Thakur and Kamal Khata, Justices D H Thakur and Abhay Ahuja, and Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik became available through this tab on Wednesday.

A clarification was also issued stating that the translations should be used only for the purpose of helping litigants understand judgements in their mother-tongue, and not for any other purposes like execution or enforcement of court directives.

English would continue to be the official language for judgments, it said.

In January, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had launched a service for translating Supreme Court judgments into regional languages.

The Kerala High Court recently started uploading its judgments in Malayalam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

