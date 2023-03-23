Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay High Court to give ruling on Bollywood actor Salman Khans plea on March 30

Bombay High Court to give ruling on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's plea on March 30

Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Khan had approached the High Court challenging the process (summons) issued to him by the lower court. The 'Dabangg' actor, in his plea, had sought the High Court to quash the lower court order

Bombay High Court to give ruling on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's plea on March 30

Salman Khan, FIle Photo/AFP


The Bombay High Court will on March 30 give its ruling on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's plea challenging the process (summons) issued to him by a lower court in a case related to his alleged misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019.


The High Court, after hearing submissions of both sides, on Thursday reserved its order for March 30.



Journalist Ashok Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh had abused and assaulted him. He had filed a private complaint before the magistrate's court in suburban Andheri, seeking criminal action against the duo.


The magistrate's court, presiding over the complaint, had issued summons to the 57-year-old superstar last year after noting that a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

Later, Khan had approached the High Court challenging the process (summons) issued to him by the lower court. The 'Dabangg' actor, in his plea, had sought the High Court to quash the lower court order.

Also read: Maha: Brother duo arrested from Uttarakhand in 15-yr-old Palghar murder case

Pandey had alleged the actor had snatched his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some mediapersons started clicking his photos.

The filmstar had allegedly entered into an argument with him and also issued threat, the journalist had claimed in the complaint.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

 

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
mumbai mumbai news news bollywood news bollywood Salman Khan salman khan controversies

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK