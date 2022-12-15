Border dispute: Amit Shah negotiates truce between neighbours

Home minister suggests forming committee with members from both Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve issue; says states should not make demands till Supreme Court decides on the dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on the left and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the right, in New Delhi on Wednesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday helped diffuse the tension over the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. He met the chief ministers of both states in New Delhi and suggested forming a committee of six ministers, three each from both sides, to resolve the issue and asked the states to not stake claim to any territory or create any demand till the Supreme Court decides the issue. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis represented Maharashtra, while CM Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were present for Karnataka.

After the meeting, Shah said that such issues were not resolved in the streets but in a constitutional way. “The states will wait till the Supreme Court decides the issue. Till then, no state will stake claim or create a demand. A six-minister committee, with three from each side, will discuss the issue issues to find a solution,” he said, adding, “It was also decided to form a committee under a senior IPS officer to maintain law and order situation in the two states.”

The home minister further said that fake Twitter accounts were created in the name of senior Karnataka leaders to fan the sentiments. “It’s a serious issue and will be dealt with strictly,” he said and appealed to opposition parties to extend cooperation and avoid politicising the recent tension. Shinde said that Bommai told them that a fake Twitter account was created in his name. “Bommai has assured us of action and FIR in the case. He said he had not issued any sensitive statement. Our stand is to avoid any trouble for the people of both states.”

Fadnavis said Maharashtra has not created any trouble by launching attacks on vehicles or the neighbours. “Bommai said that certain organisations have been creating troubles and assured us of action. He also said that the ministers from Maharashtra were welcome, but the two who were supposed to go there were advised against it because of inputs that certain quarters were prepared to create a law and order situation during their visit. He has said he would invite the ministers in future.”

According to Fadnavis, the Centre has assured to be neutral. “It is a matter between the two states and it should be resolved by a proper forum [the SC]. Maharashtra hasn’t diluted its position and will present it in the strongest possible manner in the court,” he added.

