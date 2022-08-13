Breaking News
Mumbai: Redevelopment work snaps water supply to 1,000 Vikhroli families
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Boulders fall on track hold up Mumbai Pune train services

Boulders fall on track, hold up Mumbai-Pune train services

Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The incident took place around midnight and services were restored at 8.15 am on Friday

Boulders fall on track, hold up Mumbai-Pune train services

Patrolman Motiram Lobhi


Services on the Mumbai-Pune railway were disrupted from late Thursday as heavy rain led to boulders and muck falling on the tracks at the Nagnath-Palasdhari part of the Lonavala-Karjat Ghat section. 


The incident took place around midnight and services were restored at 8.15 am on Friday.  The incident came to light thanks to an on-duty patrolman. “Motiram Lobhi detected the boulders and immediately protected the track. He stopped one banker (Loco), which was in the section, by showing a red signal,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR.

Also Read: Mumbai: Redevelopment work snaps water supply to 1,000 Vikhroli families


“He then informed higher officials of the incident. A boulder train carrying equipment like stone breakers, safety equipment was ordered for restoration. During the work, mail express trains were diverted on the middle line, which was also used by the UP trains,” he added. Sutar said, “The boulders were huge. They had to be split before removal. After the work, UP line traffic restarted at 8.15 am. All the three lines are now working.” 

“Due to availability of only two lines as against three lines, trains arriving at Mumbai from Pune as well as 8 to 10 trains going to Pune were delayed by 30 minutes to 1 hour during the period of the work,” he added.

mumbai pune central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK