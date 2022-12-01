×
Chaos at Mumbai Airport after system crash

Updated on: 01 December,2022 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

'Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,' a CSMIA spokesperson told mid-day.com

Chaos at Mumbai Airport after system crash

Mumbai Airport. File Pic


The airline services at the Mumbai Airport were affected after a computer system crashed reportedly at Terminal 2. 


“Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to on-going development work in the city. Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,” a CSMIA spokesperson told mid-day.com.



The spokesperson further said, "there was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working."


Several passengers also tweeted about the problems they faced. 

"No status on the departure of AI 664 from Goa to Mumbai. We are here in the airport from 2.15 PM and no basic courtesy of water, tea or coffee being extended and no update on ETD," wrote a Twitter user. 

In a reply, Air India wrote, "we know delays are certainly uncomfortable. The flight is delayed due to technical reasons and our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience caused. However, we are alerting our ground team to get in touch with you for further updates."

Another Twitter user wrote, "System crash at Mumbai Airport. Crazy crowd and long queues. Expect delayed flights and more." 

"We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates," the Air India replied.

