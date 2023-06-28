Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BREAKING One dead after branches of tree falls on house in Goregaon

BREAKING: One dead after branches of tree falls on house in Goregaon

Updated on: 28 June,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 30-year-old Goregaon resident died after branches of a tree fell on a house in Old BMC Colony on Wednesday afternoon, official said

BREAKING: One dead after branches of tree falls on house in Goregaon

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
BREAKING: One dead after branches of tree falls on house in Goregaon
x
00:00

A 30-year-old Goregaon resident died after branches of a tree fell on a house in Old BMC Colony on Wednesday afternoon, official said.


The incident was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade.


Premlal Nirmal (30) was declared brought dead on arrival at a private hospital.


"Tree branches fell on a house and the injured person was rushed to a nearby private hospital," said BMC release.

In a similar incident, a 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Malad on Wednesday morning.

In the 24 hours since previous morning, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 incidents of short-circuit and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses, the BMC said.

In Thane, a 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey chawl (tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening in Mahagiri Koliwada area, authorities said.

The protection wall of a housing society in Chandanwadi locality collapsed around 11 on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains but nobody was injured in the incident.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai goregaon brihanmumbai municipal corporation Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news mumbai rains

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK