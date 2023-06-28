BREAKING: One dead after branches of tree falls on house in Goregaon

A 30-year-old Goregaon resident died after branches of a tree fell on a house in Old BMC Colony on Wednesday afternoon, official said

The incident was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Premlal Nirmal (30) was declared brought dead on arrival at a private hospital.

"Tree branches fell on a house and the injured person was rushed to a nearby private hospital," said BMC release.

In a similar incident, a 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Malad on Wednesday morning.

In the 24 hours since previous morning, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 incidents of short-circuit and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses, the BMC said.

In Thane, a 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey chawl (tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening in Mahagiri Koliwada area, authorities said.

The protection wall of a housing society in Chandanwadi locality collapsed around 11 on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains but nobody was injured in the incident.

(with inputs from agencies)