BREAKING: Sharad Pawar orders disqualification of MPs Praful Patel, Tatkare for 'anti-party activities'

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday ordered the disqualification of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel for indulging in "anti-party activities" in connection with the induction of Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs in the Eknath Shinde government.

Pawar announced the disqualification order on his official Twitter handle.

I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities.@praful_patel @SunilTatkare — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 3, 2023

On Sunday, MP Sunil Tatkare's daughter Aditi Tatkare was made a minister. Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel were present at the oath taking ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to NCP national president Sharad Pawar, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Sule said, "I write with great urgency to inform you that two Members of Parliament of Nationalist namely Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, have acted in violation of our constitution, rules of our party and have also indulged in anti-party activities by facilitating and spearheading swearing of the oath of nine MLAs as cabinet ministers of government of Maharashtra."

"They have further openly made statements to this effect before the media and have acted in complete violation of the party's direction and principles. I request you to take immediate steps against them, including filing of disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the competent authority," her letter further said.

The letter said "this decision of the 2 (two) Members of Parliament to support the 9 (nine) MLAs has been taken without the permission of the party president and without taking all members into confidence". The defections were done in a secretive manner without the knowledge or consent of the party president and amounts to desertion of the party which in turn invites disqualification, Sule's letter contended.

(with inputs from PTI)