Maharashtra political crisis: Joining govt a collective decision of NCP, says Praful Patel

NCP working president Praful Patel stated that the decision to join the Ekanth Shinde-led government was a collective one by the party to provide political stability and ensure the development of Maharashtra.

Praful Patel also took potshots at Congress and Rahul Gandhi while referring to the Patna meeting of Opposition parties which took place in June last month.

"The country has progressed under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the last nine years. I had been to Patna for the meeting of opposition parties. I saw what happened there. In the main opposition party Congress there is confusion about whether Rahul Gandhi is the leader or not. We don't know who runs that party," Patel said.

When asked to spell out the exact number of MLAs backing Ajit Pawar, Patel claimed the entire party (53 MLAs) is together.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra while eight MLAs of NCP joined as ministers.

"Joining the Maharashtra government was a collective decision taken by NCP for the development of the state, country and in view of the able leadership of PM Modi. In Nagaland, we have supported NDA. We have supported the Maharashtra government to ensure the development of the state and to provide political stability," Patel said.

Patel echoed Ajit Pawar stating, "If NCP can align with Shiv Sena then why not with BJP? There are no ideological differences".

He refused to respond to questions on Sharad Pawar being upset with him and whether he had ditched the NCP chief.

"There is no pressure on us. I am thankful to NCP and Pawar saheb for all I got in the party," the former Union minister added.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar said he was not upset with anybody in view of the major political development in his party but slammed leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for "abandoning" the guidelines of the party president and taking a "wrong path".

