Bride to be killed in hit and run near Hindmata bridge police register FIR

Bride-to-be killed in hit-and-run near Hindmata bridge, police register FIR

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police said the couple had met with an accident near the Hindmata bridge after their two-wheeler skidded, hunt for biker who fled the scene. A senior officer from the Bhoiwada police station said that Kurte and the woman identified as Nikita Dalvi, had met with an accident after their two-wheeler skidded near the Hindmata bridge

Woman was declared dead at KEM Hospital. Representation pic

The Bhoiwada police have registered an FIR against an unknown person after his bike allegedly hit a woman near the Hindmata bridge in Parel, leading to her demise. The incident took place on Monday. Police said that the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by one Sandip Kurte, with whom the woman was riding pillion. 


A senior officer from the Bhoiwada police station said that Kurte and the woman identified as Nikita Dalvi, had met with an accident after their two-wheeler skidded near the Hindmata bridge. At that time, Dalvi was rammed by a biker who then fled the scene, he added.


The couple was rushed to the KEM Hospital, where the doctors declared Dalvi dead, while Kurte suffered injuries, said the senior officer. Police said they have registered the case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and are looking for the accused person. 


Kurte, 27, works in a private travel agency and is a resident of Sion, while deceased Dalvi, 25, was a resident of Kanjurmarg. “The duo got engaged in February this year and were about to get married in May. Both the families are in a state of shock due to the incident,” the officer added.

