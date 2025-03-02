Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Ambadas Danve, Sena (UBT) legislator and leader of the Legislative Council, said the Opposition has issued several suggestions to the state government but none has been accepted or discussed

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aditya Thackeray, Ambadas Danve, and Bhaskar Jadhav, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Ahwad and Congress leader Bhai Jagtap during the MVA meeting in Mumbai, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Opposition parties in Maharashtra announced on Sunday that they would boycott the customary tea party on the eve of the Assembly’s Budget Session, which begins on Monday, citing the government’s failure to address multiple pressing issues, news agency PTI reported.

They expressed concerns over the inclusion of "tainted" ministers in the cabinet, the rise in crimes against women, and statements from ruling party leaders about withholding funds from constituencies that elected opposition lawmakers.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), leads the opposition in the state, while the ruling alliance, Mahayuti, consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and NCP.

"Be it the excess land allegedly given to the Adani Group for Dharavi slum redevelopment or French company Systra India accusing the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) of 'severe harassment', the government shows little concern for people's problems," Danve said.

The Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the government for "reducing" the number of beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ and for failing to support soybean and cotton farmers, reported PTI.

Govt failing to take decisive action on women's safety: Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator

"Before the elections, this scheme [Ladki Bahin] was used to target votes from women. Now, over 10 lakh women have been declared ineligible," Danve stated.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women receive a monthly aid of Rs 1,500, with the government having promised to increase it to Rs 2,100 before last year’s Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

On Sunday, Danve convened a meeting of MVA leaders at his official residence to strategise for the session. He said they would focus on issues such as the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, alleged scams in the agriculture department, farmer loan waivers, and irregularities linked to "BJP leader" Prashant Koratkar.

The Sena (UBT) leader also accused the government of failing to take decisive action on crimes and women’s safety.

"Santosh Deshmukh's murder accused, Krishna Andhale, has been absconding for three months. Crimes against women are increasing across Maharashtra," he said, citing the rape of a woman inside a state transport bus at Pune’s busy Swargate Bus Station.

Continuing his criticism of the government’s handling of law and order, Danve said, "Prashant Koratkar, who has threatened historian Indrajit Sawant, enjoys government protection. He should be arrested and jailed immediately."

'State has allotted Rs 4,000 crore for Mumbai but has left roads dug up across city'

Police have booked Nagpur resident Koratkar for allegedly threatening historian Sawant and making derogatory remarks about Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Danve also criticised the government for appointing actor Rahul Solapurkar to a government committee despite his "offensive" remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "This government is protecting those who insult historical figures," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further accused the government of failing to fulfil promises regarding farm loan waivers and crop procurement, particularly for soybeans and cotton. "Farmers were lured with false promises of debt relief. Even after the announcements, no concrete action has been taken," he said.

The opposition also raised concerns about infrastructure projects in Mumbai and alleged irregularities in the Dharavi redevelopment project. Danve reiterated the allegations made by French consultant Systra against the MMRDA over Metro projects in and around Mumbai.

"The government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore for Mumbai but has left roads dug up across the city. It is difficult for citizens to even walk," Danve said.

He also pointed to multiple court orders related to development projects approved before last year’s assembly elections.

Additionally, Danve highlighted alleged irregularities in smart prepaid electricity meters and the privatisation of Mahavitaran substations, claiming that over 36,000 bogus companies had been registered for money laundering.

The Budget Session will continue until March 26.

(With PTI inputs)