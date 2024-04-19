The slum redevelopment project by Transcon Developers has left many families in financial distress due to delay in project completion, non-payment of rent and unauthorised construction work in the society

Prolonged delay in providing compensation has left many families in financial straits, with no respite in sight

Despite promises of redevelopment, the residents of Santacruz’s Khotwadi are stuck in dire circumstances. The builder Transcon Iconic Pvt. Ltd. (previously known as Sanjay Construction and Finance Pvt. Ltd.) has failed to provide rent for homes and commercial spaces for the last six years, informs a Khotwadi resident Kunal Gupta (35). He is currently residing in Virar while he awaits the allotment of his house in the redeveloped society.



The project, spearheaded by Aditya Kedia and Kirti Kedia of Transcon Developers, aimed to uplift the living standards of residents through modernisation and revitalisation efforts, Gupta tells Midday. However, the prolonged delay in providing compensation has left many families in financial straits, with no respite in sight.



Like Gupta, several residents have been residing in different parts of the city as they are yet to be allotted housing in Sai Durga Cooperative Housing Society. Not only this, they have not received the due rent for their homes and commercial spaces for the past six years.



How the community crisis unfolded



2005: Developer Transcon Iconic proposed a slum redevelopment program for Khotwadi situated near Milan International Hotel, Santacruz West.



2011: The slum was registered under Sai Durga SRA CHS Ltd. and the developers received an allowance to redevelop it. The directors of the company include Aditya Kedia, Kiriti Kedia, Rishi Todi and Irfan Sheikh.

When this newspaper reached out to developer Aditya Kedia, he disassociated himself from the builder company by quoting “I am no longer a part of this project since 2023.”



2016: Resident Shrikant Morye (36) tells Midday, “In 2016, Kedia asked us to vacate the plot by promising that he would start the redevelopment and pay us rent.” Following this 250 slum dwellers agreed to the development of a 300 sq. ft room in a span of 2 years.



2018: The entire plot was vacated by the members of the society in 2018. However, promises made by the developers remain unfulfilled.



2024: For the past six years leading up to 2024, the slum members have been deprived of their transit rent which now amounts to Rs 16 crore. In response, Satish Lokhande, the CEO of the SRA Authority has blacklisted 150 SRA developers in Mumbai, including Transcon Iconica, which was added to the list in 2022.