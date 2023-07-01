Buldhana road tragedy: Road hypnosis one of the causes of accidents on Samruddhi Expressway

A staggering 15,224 people lost their lives in road crashes in 2022 in Maharashtra

Buldhana: Police recover bodies after a bus met with an accident and caught fire killing at least 25 passengers and injuring many others, on the Samruddhi Expressway, in Buldhana district, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Pic/PTI

A total of 88 people have lost their lives in road accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra, with 25 fatalities occurring on Saturday alone.

Today's incident involved a private bus that caught fire after colliding with a road divider.

These accidents have been occurring since the expressway was partially opened in December last year.

Road hypnosis, a condition where drivers zone out and have no recollection of what occurred during that time, has been identified as one of the causes of these accidents.

Since December, there have been 39 fatal accidents and a total of 616 minor and major accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway, resulting in 656 injuries.

Over-speeding, drivers falling asleep at the wheel, and tire bursts are among the primary reasons for these accidents. The highway police are working to address the issue of road hypnosis.

In Maharashtra as a whole, a staggering 15,224 people lost their lives in road crashes in 2022. The recent tragic incident on Saturday resulted in 25 passengers being charred to death after the private bus they were traveling in collided with the divider and caught fire in Buldhana district.

Currently, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is operational on a 601-kilometer stretch from Vidarbha's largest city to Bharvir in Nashik, spanning a total of 701 kilometers. (With inputs from PTI)