Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla, in collaboration with the Mumbai Surgical Society, hosted a live operative surgical workshop, showcasing advanced procedures to 65 surgeons.

The Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (BAMH), Byculla, in collaboration with the Mumbai Surgical Society (MSS), successfully organised a one-day live operative surgical workshop on 15th February 2025.

The workshop took place at the hospital’s Operation Theatre Complex and was telecast live at the hospital’s auditorium, allowing attendees to observe intricate surgical procedures in real-time.

The workshop featured seven surgical cases, including Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, Appendectomy, Intraperitoneal Onlay Mesh Repair Plus, and Fundoplication.

These were performed by distinguished surgeons Dr S. Kanakakraya, Dr Harshwardhan Shirsat, Dr Sudatta Waghmare, Dr Nitin Borle, and Dr Hemant Jain.

Additionally, two complex Perianal Fistulectomies were demonstrated by Dr Niranjan Aggrawal.

A total of 65 surgeons from across Mumbai attended the workshop, which provided a valuable opportunity for skill enhancement and professional networking.

The Mumbai Surgical Society extended logistical support, handling back-office operations efficiently.

Recognising the academic significance of the event, the Maharashtra Medical Council awarded two credit points to participants.

Dr Sushma Matey, Medical Director of BAMH and the chief guest for the event, praised the selection of surgical cases and highlighted the hospital’s remarkable achievements.

She noted that BAMH performs over 300 laparoscopic surgeries annually and conducts around 5,000 surgeries across various departments each year.

Dr Naresh Raw, former President of the Mumbai Surgical Society, commended Dr Sushma Matey for the successful organisation of the workshop.

He also lauded the hospital’s Operation Theatre facilities and the dedication of the theatre staff.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Harshwardhan Shirsat, Senior Divisional Medical Officer and workshop coordinator, acknowledging the collective efforts that made the workshop a success.