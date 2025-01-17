The driver and the cleaner of the concrete mixer fled the scene, without helping the cab driver, who got stuck inside his burning vehicle

A cab driver was killed after a speeding concrete mixer truck collided with the vehicle in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that the collision led to a fire in the cab as well as the truck.

The incident took place in Borivli East on the Western Express Highway near the National Park bridge. Police have identified the deceased cab driver as Maqsud Alam Sultan Sheikh, 54. Sheikh was a resident of Marol in Andheri East.

Police said that the driver and the cleaner of the concrete mixer made the escape in time and fled the scene, while Sheikh got stuck in his vehicle and died. The driver was later arrested. He has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Vakil Kumar Bhartiya, 29, a resident of Naigaon Palghar district.

Sheikh had been working as a cab driver for the past 20 years. “Recently, due to the expiration of his permit, he was driving someone else’s cab on a shift basis. At the time of the accident, Sheikh was returning to the airport after dropping off a passenger. The concrete mixer was heading towards Naigaon,” said a police officer.

Reportedly, the truck driver lost control due to speeding, causing it to veer onto the southbound road, crossing the divider. “The truck collided head-on with Sheikh’s Santro cab. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was crushed under the mixer and subsequently caught fire,” said the officer.

Police said they reached the spot and called in the fire brigade. However, by that time, Sheikh had been completely engulfed in the flames. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination, said an officer from Kasturba Marg police station.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to the Bhagwati Hospital, said police. Earlier, on December 7 last year, a dumper driver was killed after the cement mixer caved in in Kashimira in Mira Road.