The police have recovered the vehicle used in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi in Rajasthan. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities intensifying efforts to track down the remaining absconding suspects.

File Pic

Listen to this article Car used in Shiv Sena leader's murder recovered in Rajasthan; manhunt for absconding suspects intensifies x 00:00

The police have recovered the vehicle used in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, following a search operation in Rajasthan. Authorities are now intensifying their efforts to apprehend three of the absconding suspects, a senior police official confirmed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the police learned that two of the accused had fled to Rajasthan in the car shortly after Dhodi’s murder. Acting on a tip-off, the police traced the vehicle to a remote village in Rajasthan and successfully seized it on Sunday night.

Ashok Dhodi, a prominent local figure, had been missing since January 20. His body was discovered in the boot of his car, which had been abandoned in a stone quarry in Bhilad, located in Valsad district of Gujarat, on January 31. The car was found submerged in a water-filled pit, approximately 40-45 feet deep.

The investigation has revealed that seven individuals were involved in Dhodi’s murder. As of now, four arrests have been made, while efforts continue to locate the remaining three accused. Among the absconders is Dhodi’s brother, whose involvement in the incident has raised significant concerns, according to PTI reports. The police have formed eight separate teams to investigate the case further, ensuring that all individuals involved are brought to justice.

In a meeting with District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, Dhodi's family reiterated their demand for the swift arrest of the main suspects. Naik, in response, directed District Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil to incorporate the family’s statements into the ongoing investigation.

The case has taken a disturbing turn, with Dhodi’s family members alleging that his brother was deeply involved in the local liquor mafia, a claim they say Dhodi had raised several times before his death. They further argued that the slain leader had repeatedly complained about illegal activities related to liquor in the district.

The family has called for the death penalty for the killers and urged the authorities to take action against police officers who they claim failed in their duty to ensure Dhodi’s safety. They have expressed outrage over the alleged negligence and are demanding immediate accountability from those responsible.

(With inputs from PTI)