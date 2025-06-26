As per the new guidelines, students will take their first exam in February, while an optional second phase in May will give those looking to improve their scores another opportunity. This reform is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises reducing exam-related pressure by allowing multiple attempts

The draft norms on holding the exams twice were released in the public domain in February for feedback from the stakeholders, including schools, teachers, parents, students and experts. Represenatational pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from the 2026 academic session has garnered mixed reactions from school principals. Many have welcomed the move as an effort to offer students more flexibility and reduce academic stress, though they also flagged the areas that may need further planning.

As per the new CBSE guidelines, students will take their first exam in February, while an optional second phase in May will give those looking to improve their scores another opportunity. This reform is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises reducing exam-related pressure by allowing multiple attempts.

Speaking to mid-day.com, the Principal of Podar International School (CBSE), Nerul, noted, “This will greatly benefit students with learning difficulties or those who struggle with stress. Many academically strong students will prefer to take the exams just once. Students who do not appear for the optional May exam can use the extra time to focus on higher studies.”

The principal added that Podar International would discuss the new format with parents, students, teachers, and the support staff before finalising an implementation plan. “We already conduct enrichment classes and regular assessments,” the principal said, adding, “Students can choose whether they want to take one exam or attempt both the sessions. We may counsel those who are anxious to opt for two attempts to ease their burden.”

Meanwhile, Leena Chavan, whose child studies in Class 9 at Ryan International School, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, has welcomed the move. “If a student cannot do well due to unforeseen circumstances, they can take the May exam without losing an entire year,” she said, adding, “This will help reduce academic pressure and truly put students first.”

Vikramaditya, a Class 9 student from Ryan International School (CBSE), Sanpada, sharing his thoughts on the CBSE’s decision, said,“It’s beneficial because it gives students one more chance to improve. Every student deserves this opportunity, and I believe it’s a well-made decision."

The draft norms on holding the exams twice were released in the public domain in February for feedback from the stakeholders, including schools, teachers, parents, students and experts. On Wednesday, the board announced that it will be implementing the new exam pattern from the next academic year.