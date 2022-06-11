Central Railway mulling on idea to allow non-AC pass holders on AC local for single journey

As one more AC local train is set to be inducted into service on its main line, Central Railway (CR) is working on an idea for 'easy access to all'

Commuters in an AC local train, in Thane. Pic/SatejShinde

Should pass holders of general suburban trains be allowed to take a single journey on AC locals by paying the difference in fare? Central Railway is mulling on the idea, and will send a proposal to the rail board.

As one more AC local train is set to be inducted into service on its main line, Central Railway (CR) is working on an idea for “easy access to all”.

“The lowering of the fare has brought about a positive difference and there is more demand for AC trains now. One more AC train is expected to arrive on CR and going by passenger feedback and demand graphs, it will be put to use on the main line,” CR General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti told mid-day.

