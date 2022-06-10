Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience due to the disrupted services

Suburban train services on the trans-harbour line of Central Railway in the Mumbai region was affected during evening peak hours on Thursday after an overhead wire broke near Vashi railway station. Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience due to the disrupted services.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said an overhead wire snapped between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations on trans-harbour line around 7.15 pm.

While services on the trans-harbour line between Vashi and Turbhe stopped, those on harbour line and trans-harbour line between Thane -Juinagar/Panvel were running, Sutar said. Efforts were on to restart train services by restoring the overhead wire, he added.

