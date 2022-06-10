Working on makeover of Mumbai’s AC locals, says railway minister

In his maiden visit to CSMT, Ashwini Vaishnaw also checked the redevelopment plan of the building, said efforts on to retain heritage

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw checks the marble stone of a pillar at CSMT on Thursday. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that there are elaborate plans for further improvement of Mumbai’s AC local trains and added that all passenger feedback would be taken into consideration. “AC locals are the future of Mumbai and we are working on an elaborate plan for its comprehensive makeover and will reveal it once it’s ready,” he said.

Vaishnaw, during his first visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus since assuming post, inspected the portico, grand staircase, the central dome and the star chamber where he was informed about the conservation and renovation of the heritage building.

Examining the old marble stone of a pillar at the station, Vaishnaw said he had seen the station’s redevelopment plans. He said, “We will try to maintain the glory of the heritage building and redevelop it without disturbing the heritage precinct with advanced amenities. We will try to retain the heritage as much as possible. We will also focus on providing passenger amenities after the redevelopment.”

