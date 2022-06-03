Central Railway razes 107-year-old workshop

After historic power sub-station in Kurla, now Matunga workshop tower demolished; CR says it was not a heritage structure

The Matunga Carriage and Wagon workshop that has been pulled down

The 107-year-old tower of Matunga Carriage and Wagon workshop was pulled down by Central Railway to make way for a swanky new building. While many claimed that the building, which houses its offices, was a heritage building, CR has refuted the allegation.

“The building was not in the city heritage list and the structure had become very unsafe. It was important to raze it for safety. We will try to save any relics, if possible,” said Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar. The old, three-storey stone building had thatched roof and wooden pillar ceilings, typical of early 20th Century architecture.



The 107-year-old tower will make way for a swanky new building

