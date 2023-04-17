Breaking News
Central Railway to run 20 weekly summer special trains between Panvel and Rewa

Updated on: 17 April,2023 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The bookings for the special train will open on April 19 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website: www.irctc.co.in

Central Railway to run 20 weekly summer special trains between Panvel and Rewa

File Photo/PTI

Central Railway on Monday said that it will run Mail Express weekly special trains between Panvel and Rewa to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season.


In a press release, the Central Railway said that it will run the following special trains on the stretch:



01752 weekly summer special will leave Panvel at 00.45 hours on every Tuesday from 25.04.2023 to 27.06.2023 (10 trips) and arrive Rewa at 20.30 hours same day.


01751 weekly summer special will leave Rewa at 00.30 hours on every Monday from 24.04.2023 to 26.06.2023 (10) and arrive in Panvel at 23.35 hours same day.

The trains will halt at Kalyan, Nashik, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar and Satna.

The trains will have one first cum second AC, one AC-2 Tier, five AC-3 Tier, 11 sleeper, 4 general second class vans including two guard's brake vans.

The bookings for the special train No 01752 on special charges will open on 19.04.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website: www.irctc.co.in

