Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Chandivli Sangharsh reality 67 cleaners assigned none seen in Nagar

Chandivli: Sangharsh reality! 67 cleaners assigned, none seen in Nagar

Updated on: 19 June,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshanpriya MS | eeshan.priya@mid-day.com

Top

The locality, houses those rehabilitated from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) about 15 years ago, and has been informally categorised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as vertical-slum dwellers

Chandivli: Sangharsh reality! 67 cleaners assigned, none seen in Nagar

Piles of garbage seen dumped in the area. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Chandivli: Sangharsh reality! 67 cleaners assigned, none seen in Nagar
x
00:00

At least 12,000 families living in 240 buildings in Chandivli’s Sangharsh Nagar have been facing problems arising from garbage accumulation on every street and corner of their locality. A total of 67 employees from self-help groups (SHGs) contracted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are responsible for cleaning this locality every day as part of the Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan (SMPA). According to the residents of this area, no one turns up to clean their locality.

“The result is the accumulation of piles of garbage, household solid waste, plastic and other recyclable waste materials, such as bedding, and construction debris. During the monsoon, these piles of garbage become breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” said Gautam Shirsath, 28, a resident of Sangharsh Nagar.


The locality houses those rehabilitated from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) about 15 years ago, and has been informally categorised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as vertical-slum dwellers. Due to this, civic services, such as solid waste management, are provided to the residents through the SMPA, a scheme re-purposed from the Slum Adoption Scheme in 2013.


Under SMPA, BMC contracts SHGs to provide waste management services to such localities. Four such groups, comprising 67 cleaners, have been contracted at a cost of Rs 600 per person per day by the civic body.

SHGs are responsible for cleaning internal roads, internal drains, dustbins, carrying out health and cleanliness awareness programmes, holding public meetings, conducting awareness programmes for women and children, and submitting regular status updates to the BMC.

In response to complaints from the residents, BMC on Wednesday issued notices to the four self-help groups responsible for cleaning the area, giving them seven days to provide explanations for not completing work they have been contracted for. Assistant Commissioner of the L Ward, Dhanaji Herlekar, said, “After this was brought to our notice, we have issued notices to the SHGs for not doing their work. We have given them seven days to provide an explanation and complete the work. As a one-time measure, BMC’s ward office will clean this area so residents do not face any issues going forward.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation sanjay gandhi national park mumbai monsoon monsoon season mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK