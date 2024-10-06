Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met the family members of the victims of the Chembur shop fire

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde speaks to the kin of the Chembur shop fire victims in Mumbai on Sunday, October 6. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday Rs 5-lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims who died in a fire that took place at a shop in the Chembur area of Mumbai.



Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's office also confirmed that a high-level inquiry would be carried out into the Chembur shop fire incident.



At least seven people, including two children of a family, were killed in the Chembur shop fire incident on Sunday, October 6, reported news agency ANI.



"Seven people, including three children, died after a fire broke out at a shop in Chembur around 5 am today," stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



The Chembur shop fire incident took place at the ground floor of a multi-storey building at 5.20 am in plot no 16/1 of Sidharth Colony on KN Gaikwad Marg in Chembur (East), which claimed the lives of seven members of the Gupta family.



According to authorities, the fire took place owing to a short circuit near the electrical wiring installed near the shop on the ground floor.



The victims have been identified as Presi Prem Gupta, 6; Manju Prem Gupta, 30; Anita Dharamdev Gupta, 39; Prem Chediram Gupta, 30; Narendra Gupta, 10; Vidhi Chediram Gupta, 15, and GitaDevi Dharamdev Gupta, 60.



As per Hemraj Singh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 6, the family used to reside on the other two floors of the ground-plus-two building, while the shop was on the ground floor.



"We received a call around 6 am where in G+2 building there was a house, on the ground floor there was a shop and families stayed on the other two floors. Seven people died and two people who were sleeping in the shop who escaped," said Rajput.

