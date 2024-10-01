After this paper detailed how tracks were flooded last week due to stormwater drain work, remedy proposed

The drain between Bhandup and Nahur railway stations, which was widened last Thursday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is exploring micro-tunnelling to expand stormwater drains under railway tracks, aiming to prevent waterlogging that disrupts train services during heavy rains. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting with railway and civic officials on Monday to discuss long-term solutions after recent flooding halted railway operations.

On September 25, heavy rain disrupted the Central Railway main line and Harbour Line due to waterlogging on the tracks. The stormwater was unable to flow properly because of a narrow drain under the railway tracks. A report on the waterlogging at Bhandup was published by mid-day on September 27.

During the meeting, the civic chief directed officials to ensure smooth suburban railway services during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. “The BMC and railway administration must work in coordination. Cleaning drains, widening them, and maintaining culverts beneath railway tracks should be ongoing efforts, not just limited to pre-monsoon or monsoon seasons,” Gagrani said. He emphasised that the removal of silt from drains under railway tracks and keeping the tracks clean must be completed quickly to prevent future waterlogging incidents.



Bhushan Gagrani, BMC commissioner. File pic/Ashish Raje

Officials discussed solutions for waterlogging-prone areas, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhandup station, Vidyavihar station, the railway route between Sion and Matunga, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, the Harbour Line between Sewri and Wadala, Kurla station, and the Kurla-Mankhurd route. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that the cleaning of drains should not be limited to pre-monsoon or monsoon periods but should be carried out year-round. “Coordination among the drainage, bridges, roads, and administrative departments is essential for completing tasks efficiently. The prompt completion of work in identified waterlogging areas will provide relief to citizens,” Bangar added.

The meeting also confirmed site-specific actions. Due to narrow sections beneath railway tracks, the railway department requested an expansion of the stormwater drains, with some works to be funded by the municipal corporation. Railway officials also pointed out the need to expand the stormwater drainage network in residential areas, excluding railway sections. A list of necessary municipal works will be prepared without delay, and the tender process will begin immediately. Work is expected to be completed before the next monsoon, with decisions on traditional methods or micro-tunnelling for culvert expansion based on on-site evaluations.