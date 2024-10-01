Breaking News
Andheri drain death: Mumbai civic body blames MMRCL, L&T

Updated on: 01 October,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

But committee concedes that K East ward officials, too, should have been more vigilant during red alert

Andheri drain death: Mumbai civic body blames MMRCL, L&T

The spot in Andheri East where the security guard lost her life. Pics/Atul Kamble

Key Highlights

  1. On Sept 25, during heavy rain, Vimal Gaikwad fell into the drain and lost her life
  2. In response, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani appointed high-level committee to probe her death
  3. The panel has blamed MMRCL and L&T for open drain; places partial onus on its K East ward

The high-level committee appointed by the BMC commissioner has blamed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and contractor L&T for the open drain in Andheri, which led to a woman’s death during heavy rain last Wednesday. The report, however, also criticises K East ward officials for lacking vigilance during the red alert, given that it was a major road.

