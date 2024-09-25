Breaking News
Landslide in Bhandup's Hanuman Nagar, operations underway

Updated on: 25 September,2024 11:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

All women and children in the vicinity managed to escape to safety. However, one woman's leg was trapped under the debris," an official said

Landslide in Bhandup's Hanuman Nagar, operations underway

Representational Pic/Diwakar Sharma

Landslide in Bhandup's Hanuman Nagar, operations underway
A landslide incident was reported in Bhandup's Hanuman Nagar area amid heavy Mumbai rains on Wednesday night, the police said.


The landslide led to a wall of a house to collapse due to falling rocks from a nearby mountain, it said.


The rescue team could not reach at the spot on time due to heavy rain and traffic, sources said.


"All women and children in the vicinity managed to escape to safety. However, one woman's leg was trapped under the debris," an official said.

The officials said that Nandani Sharma (24) and Ritika Sharana (18) were rescued but their mother Madhuri Sharma (42) was trapped under the rock. She was later rescued and shifted to a hospital in an ambulance. Relatives allege that 108 ambulance reached the accident site but no doctor was present, sources said.

