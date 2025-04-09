‘It’s right not to overburden Stokes’

Brook takes the reins in both ODI and T20I formats following Jos Buttler’s resignation after England’s disappointing Champions Trophy group-stage exit

Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton has backed England’s decision to appoint Harry Brook as the new white-ball captain, describing it as a “sensible” move that prioritises both long-term leadership stability and the protection of Ben Stokes’ fitness ahead of a crucial Test calendar.

Brook takes the reins in both ODI and T20I formats following Jos Buttler’s resignation after England’s disappointing Champions Trophy group-stage exit. At 26, Brook represents the next generation of English cricket leadership, having already served as vice-captain and taken charge during an ODI series against Australia last year.

“I think it’s the right move not to have overburdened Stokes. He has a clear project with the Test team and at 33, his body is creaking a bit. Hamstring injuries have already kept him out for long periods recently, so giving him more responsibility wouldn’t have been wise,” Atherton told Sky Sports.

“That Test project has been largely successful. It will ultimately be defined by the Ashes in Australia and the India series at home this summer. Keeping Stokes laser-focused on that is crucial,” Atherton added.

