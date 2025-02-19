Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Actor Vicky Kaushal visits Raigad Fort says its a divine feeling

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Actor Vicky Kaushal visits Raigad Fort, says 'its a divine feeling'

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Film Chhaava actor Kaushal was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Actor Vicky Kaushal visits Raigad Fort, says 'its a divine feeling'

Vicky Kaushal and Aditi Tatkare. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Actor Vicky Kaushal visits Raigad Fort, says 'its a divine feeling'
x
00:00

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday visited Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 and described his maiden visit to the fort as a "divine feeling".


Film Chhaava actor Kaushal was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha empire, in Raigad district in Maharashtra.


Vicky Kaushal is currently in the spotlight for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji's son Sambhaji Maharaj in the Hindi movie "Chhaava".


"I came here (Raigad fort) for the first time. It was an honour for me to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's role in the movie. I have a divine feeling after visiting the fort," the actor told reporters, according to the PTI.

Vicky Kaushal said that Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, was the first king who cared mostly for people.

"What we call a 'government by the people, for the people'... it all started with Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

Vicky Kaushal had previously announced his plans to visit Raigad Fort on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

In a video message shared on social media, he conveyed his intention to pay respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the capital of the Maratha kingdom.

Meanwhile, Aditi Tatkare write on X, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the capital, Raigad on Wednesday. The event was marked by a gathering of people paying tribute to the legendary warrior king and his contributions to the Maratha Empire.

"A special highlight of the celebration was the presence of actor Vicky Kaushal. Known for his portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second Chhatrapati of Swarajya, in the film Chhava, Vicky Kaushal attended the occasion to honor the legacy of the Maratha rulers. His performance in the film showcases the valor, bravery, and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj, and he was warmly welcomed by the people of Raigad," she wrote on X.

During the event, Vicky Kaushal was wished success for the journey of Chhava, and his role as Sambhaji Maharaj was celebrated by the attendees. 

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Chhaava shivaji maharaj Shivaji Jayanti vicky kaushal raigad maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK