Film Chhaava actor Kaushal was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort

Vicky Kaushal and Aditi Tatkare. Pic/X

Listen to this article Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Actor Vicky Kaushal visits Raigad Fort, says 'its a divine feeling' x 00:00

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday visited Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 and described his maiden visit to the fort as a "divine feeling".

ADVERTISEMENT

Film Chhaava actor Kaushal was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha empire, in Raigad district in Maharashtra.

Vicky Kaushal is currently in the spotlight for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji's son Sambhaji Maharaj in the Hindi movie "Chhaava".

"I came here (Raigad fort) for the first time. It was an honour for me to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's role in the movie. I have a divine feeling after visiting the fort," the actor told reporters, according to the PTI.

Vicky Kaushal said that Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, was the first king who cared mostly for people.

"What we call a 'government by the people, for the people'... it all started with Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

Vicky Kaushal had previously announced his plans to visit Raigad Fort on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

In a video message shared on social media, he conveyed his intention to pay respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the capital of the Maratha kingdom.

Meanwhile, Aditi Tatkare write on X, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the capital, Raigad on Wednesday. The event was marked by a gathering of people paying tribute to the legendary warrior king and his contributions to the Maratha Empire.

"A special highlight of the celebration was the presence of actor Vicky Kaushal. Known for his portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second Chhatrapati of Swarajya, in the film Chhava, Vicky Kaushal attended the occasion to honor the legacy of the Maratha rulers. His performance in the film showcases the valor, bravery, and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj, and he was warmly welcomed by the people of Raigad," she wrote on X.

During the event, Vicky Kaushal was wished success for the journey of Chhava, and his role as Sambhaji Maharaj was celebrated by the attendees.

(with PTI inputs)